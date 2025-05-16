The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Aminé, Latto, and Rico Nasty. Of this week’s releases, a sizable portion were diss tracks, exchanged between Ray Vaughn and Joey Badass. After Joey set the rap internet abuzz with his Red Bull Spiral Freestyle, Ray responded with “Hoe Era,” stepping in on behalf of his TDE family. That prompted Joey to come back with his own swaggering reply, “The Finals.” Who won this round? You can check out both songs below and decide for yourself. But a whole bunch of releases came out; it looks like summer is going to be when hip-hop comes alive. Little Simz dropped a video for “Young,” the latest step on the journey to her new album, Lotus. Elsewhere, Ric Wilson continued his mission to bring the funk back to rap with “Missin My Window,” the first single from America Runs On Disco. And Latto got on her lovergirl tip with “Somebody.” Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending May 16, 2025.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Aminé — 13 Months Of Summer My personal pick for album of the week, Aminé’s third solo album carries over influences from his past work with Kaytranada, as well as his Ethiopian heritage. The result is another project that feels like sunshine, just as the clouds clear up for the next three months.

Chuckyy — I Live I Die I Live Again One thing I will always love about the youth; they wear their influences right on their sleeve. Chuckyy’s voice oozes Chicago drill, particularly the pioneers who paved the way for him. Meanwhile, you can tell the kid has good taste in movies; the apocalyptic chant from Mad Max: Fury Road suits the fatalistic themes in his latest. Rico Nasty — Lethal Were it not for Aminé, Rico would have had my pick for album of the week. Despite what she told me in our last conversation, it seems she hasn’t quite shaken off the need to create more of the rage rap that endeared her to alt girls (and guys) everywhere. With a new team, label, and zeal for screaming her head off, she makes some of her best, shoutiest work in a while.

R2R Moe — Road 2 Riches, Vol. 1 New York drill has finally reached alllll the way Uptown. Harlem newcomer R2R Moe puts his neighorhood’s signature flashy spin on the ever evolving rap subgenre, crafting what he calls “Angelic Drill.” It’s defining characteristic is filtered, ghostly “oohs” and “aahs” — think Drake at his most emo — and heavy reverb and echo. It’s perfectly suited for introspective late-night drives. Snoop Dogg — Iz It A Crime? The Doggfather was so inspired by Kendrick’s year-long victory lap, he hit the booth and returned with a brand-new album, released by surprise this Thursday. In addition to spotlighting his Death Row signees Jane Handcock and October London, Snoop taps rising stars Denaun, LaRussell, and Sexyy Red to help embellish this 21-track effort.

Tee Grizzley — Forever My Moment You’d think that at some point, Tee Grizzley would have to take a vacation. And yet, here he is, just six months removed from his last full-length effort, Post Traumatic, with another pack of motivational hustle anthems and Motor City street tales. Singles/Videos

AZ Chike — “Game Time” Los Angeles staple AZ Chike serves up an innovative spin on his usual post-G-Funk turn-up music, stripping down the GotDamnitDupri beat even more than normal. The energy of the track really builds, with Chike starting out at a near whisper and gaining momentum until he sounds like a train ready to jump the tracks — but he never does, maintaining his trademark laconic cool all the way through. DRAM & Ellis Quinn — “Mars” The perpetually cheesing Virginia part-time rapper, full-time crooner is back with a new joint project with a hometown homie, Leorpio (the title is inspired by OutKast’s Aquemini, combining the two artists’ zodiac signs). Focus track “Mars” is essentially a microcosm of the project in full; hazy, laid-back freestyles over downtempo beats that give the impression that the two rappers recorded together during a series of smoke sessions, enjoying each other’s company and not overthinking.