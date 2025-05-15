Back in 2023, Ric Wilson linked up with Chromeo and A-Trak for the album Clusterfunk. Wilson hasn’t had a solo project in seven years, though, but that’s about to change: Today (May 15), he announced a new EP, America Runs On Disco.

He also shared the Party Pupils collab “Missin My Window.” Wilson says of the song:

“You ever get too caught up with work and come home and wanna make some love to your lover but they are asleep. hahaha this song is about that experience and feeling and it’s always your fault beloved. […] Me and Party Pupils had been fans of each other for a while before this link up, this was the first session we did of many that had come after.”

Listen to “Missin My Window” above and find the America Runs On Disco cover art below, along with Wilson’s upcoming tour dates. Also revisit our 2023 interview with Wilson here.