Latto Takes A Tropical Vacation In Her Revealing ‘Somebody’ Video

The video for Latto‘s new single “Somebody” is straight up travel propaganda (I was going to use another “p” word here, but let’s not get deprioritized on Google, right?), with the Atlanta native taking in a tropical vacation to Jamaica. All the hallmarks of complete relaxation are here: a raft ride down a lazy river, all the lush greenery you can handle, and of course, one of the skimpiest bikinis you’ve ever seen. Latto knows her brand, and she represents it well; her sister Brooklyn Nikole directs, and Jamaican star Popcaan has a cameo.

“Somebody” is the “Big Energy” rapper’s first new single of the year, following the release of her criminally underrated album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, and its singles “Big Mama,” “Brokey,” and “Blick Sum.” That could mean a deluxe edition is on the way, or that Latto’s already nearing a release of a full-length follow-up to Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which would be more than welcome in what’s been kind of a slow year for big-name rap so far.

If the latter’s the case, any news of the release would probably come this summer, after she completes her European tour including festival dates in the UK, France, Berlin, Amsterdam, and more. You can find more info about Latto’s tour here.

Watch Latto’s “Somebody” video above.