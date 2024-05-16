On June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the 2024 BET Awards will air live from Los Angeles. As for who’s contending for what awards, that’s information we now have, as the full list of nominations was just revealed today, May 16.

Drake is the leader with seven total nods, while Nicki Minaj is right behind him with six nominations. Beyond that, J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, Victoria Monét have five nominations apiece, while 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher have four each.

Check out the full list of nominations below (via Billboard).