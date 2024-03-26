Nicki Minaj performed in Orlando on March 22, on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. At one point during the show, Minaj revealed more than she intended to via a wardrobe malfunction.

During “The Night Is Still Young,” she invited fans to take her microphone and sing the song. After an underwhelming fan performance, as Minaj reach to grab the mic back, one of her dress straps fell, which exposed her breast. Minaj eventually caught on, as her shocked expression indicated. A different fan had the microphone at the time, but after Minaj got it back, she said, “Meanwhile, my boob is out and no one f*cking told me. Thanks, Barbz. My whole boob was out! See, that’s what I get for talking about people.”

This came after Minaj unexpectedly had to cancel her performance in New Orleans at the last minute, hours before she was set to take the stage. She later explained, “You mean so much to me & I hate that things didn’t go as planned. Within the next few days, I hope to update our schedule with a new date that I can give you 100% of myself & nothing less. You don’t deserve to pay for a tkt to see me up there rapping with the flu. Absolutely NOT.”