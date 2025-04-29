Today (April 28) Beyoncé launched her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour. As fans of the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer lined up to enter Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium they noticed something rather interesting.

Outside in the Cowboy Carter Tour pop-up merch station fans believe they found a hint about Beyoncé’s future plans. One of the tee shirts (viewable here) exclusively sold at the show is marked with the count “2/3.”

Users online has theorized that the text refers to Beyoncé’s musical trilogy (2022’s Renaissance, 2024’s Cowboy Carter, and an unrevealed project). The numeric reference paired with the two stars on the long sleeve screen print tee, and the line “Cowboy Carter / Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit / Tour,” has now fueled the rumor that not only is Act III on the way–but it will be followed by a tour.

Beyoncé has not shared any updates regarding her next studio album. Still, her track record on the road has been consistent. Renaissance was released in 2022 and the world tour came shortly after 2023. Cowboy Carter dropped last year and its supporting tour kicked off today. Could this mean Act III will arrive next year? If so, Bey’s complementary tour would fall sometime in mid-2027.

No one knows for sure. The only thing we can count on is the Beyhive keeping a close eye on other Easter eggs surrounding the supposed rock album.