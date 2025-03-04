On March 1, legendary soul singer, songwriter, and actress Angie Stone tragically died at the age of 63 years old.

Since then fans of the “No More Rain (In This Cloud)” vocalist have flooded online forums and social media platforms with heartfelt messages about Stone. Several touching tributes from her fellow musicians, past collaborators, and industry friends have poured in. Beyoncé, Anthony Hamilton, Syleena Johnson, Eric Benét, and Keke Wyatt are just a few folks that paid their respects publicly to the late recording artists.

Over on her official website, Beyoncé penned a note in honor of her The Fighting Temptations co-star.

“Thank you for your voice, your strength and your artistry,” she wrote. “Your incredible legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Angie Stone.”

Stone’s R&B Divas: Atlanta co-stars and longtime friends Syleena Johnson and KeKe Wyatt also shared touching messages in her honor.

“I have been [privileged] to know you as as a sister friend and always my soror,” wrote Syleena Johnson on Instagram. “At your induction ceremony, I told you that you were now stuck with me forever😶…..I love you sis. And while I am heartbroken that God found it to time for you to be with him, my heart is broken that we will not be able to have you here with all of us….I am devastated and there actually aren’t any words good enough for me to express myself. RIH Angie…”

Wyatt preceded that, writing: “ANGIE I’m speechless 💔😭…. Thank you for being a wonderful sister/friend. Thanks for being such an amazing Auntie to All My Babies!!! We love You! Rest in Heaven! 💋💔💋”

Other tribute poured in from musicians Eric Benét and Anthony Hamilton.

“I have a deep deep pain and no words,” penned Benét. “Rest in Power Angie Stone.”

“Queen! Angie. I’m devastated 💔,” wrote Hamilton. Sending prayers and love to your family, children, and the millions who loved you. You will forever be in our hearts 🙏🏿🕊️Fly high my Soul Sista 👑🤍💐♾️.”

According to a statement provided by Stone’s longtime representative, Deborah R. Champagne, the singer tragically died as a result of injuries sustained during a car crash late February 28.