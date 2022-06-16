Beyonce shared the release date for something called “Renaissance” on Wednesday night, and her fans are (predictably) losing it. While Beyonce has hinted at working on new music, her fans couldn’t help but feel totally parched at the dearth of fresh releases from the pop=R&B queen. Her last album, Lemonade, was released over six years ago and since then, the closest she’s come to putting out a full-length body of work was the soundtrack hybrid album, The Lion King: The Gift, which she later repurposed into the musical film Black Is King for Disney Plus.

So it’s understandable that the Beyhive freaked out a little bit when Beyonce rebooted her social media profiles, removing all content including bios, profile pics, and posts. It’s a move she herself pioneered, indicating that a new project could soon be on the way. However, when she also updated her official website, there were some members of the Hive who felt the star was just stringing them along. There were plenty of protesters hoping that Beyonce wasn’t just building up to another Ivy Park drop, but then Spotify and Tidal got involved and the mystery deepened.

Now, we know exactly when some new Beyonce music will be hitting those DSPs and the meme floodgates have not just opened but totally burst. As usual, the Beyhive is being as hilarious as possible while celebrating the impending end to their dreaded drought. Check out some of the best responses below.

WE MADE IT THROUGH THE BEYONCÉ DROUGHT pic.twitter.com/m3Vmpywy6l — ᥫ᭡ 💿 (@PERSONABEY) June 16, 2022

what I’m wearing to the Beyoncé Renaissance act 1 listening party pic.twitter.com/JQzlIurnOk — pocket (@islandthembo) June 16, 2022

BEYONCÉ IS COMING JULY 29TH THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/weo5SdYQdI — “⃝iтѕ ριмριѕн“⃝ 🅖 (@g_gabbo23) June 16, 2022

Beyoncé and my money… pic.twitter.com/VBQgRzq7dO — Renaissance Daddy ✨🕊 (@ThiccBoots) June 16, 2022

Beyoncé can have… pic.twitter.com/QqaJwBeYV5 — Bria Samoné Henderson (@bria_samone) June 16, 2022

Beyoncé has people buying boxes with no idea what's inside during inflation, her power — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 16, 2022

The economy is fixed. Gas prices will be lowering. Inflation has subsided. Abundances all around. Beyoncé is back. — RENAISSANCE (@Mr_Pablo_) June 16, 2022