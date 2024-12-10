At just 12 years old, Blue Ivy Carter is already starting to carve out her own role in the entertainment industry. In 2019, she won a Grammy for her work on mom Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl,” and now, she’s readying to make her movie debut (in a voice-acted role) in Mufasa: The Lion King, which is set to release on December 20.

There was a premiere for the film last night, though, where Blue Ivy posed on the red carpet with parents Beyoncé (who voices Nala as she did in the 2019 Lion King movie) and Jay-Z (here’s a video).

Beyoncé, ever the proud mother, shared some photos of Blue Ivy at the premiere and wrote on Instagram, “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”

The post got some supportive comments from people like Ty Dolla Sign (a raised hands emoji), Flo Milli (“aw congratulations”), and Leona Lewis (“So special [heart emoji]”).

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Beyoncé will be part of the NFL’s effort to give itself a more significant Christmas presence, by performing a special halftime show.