Beyoncé is an international superstar. As a result of the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s fame, her three children were thrust into the spotlight. But her oldest offspring, Blue Ivy, has grown a cult like following online. Despite Beyoncé’s icon status there’s still one thing just outside of her grasp.

According to Billboard, Beyoncé’s fight to trademark her eldest daughter Blue Ivy’s name hasn’t come to an end. The outlet claims that the entertainer’s company, BGK Trademark Holdings, LLC, continues to fight to secure the intellectual property rights across the board.

Last week, BGK Trademark Holdings reportedly filed a motion with the federal trademark office to have the securement of Blue Ivy’s name. The only problem is a children’s boutique in Wisconsin currently owns the trademark for Blue Ivy for retail store services featuring clothing, jewelry, home and clothing accessories, and giftware. This has held up Bey’s company application up in the same sector.

The company previously secured protection for a host of other sectors (viewble here). But Beyoncé’s attorneys refuse to give up. Within the paperwork, they doubled down on their efforts, writing: “No reasonable consumer would ever suffer any form of confusion when encountering the [store’s] logo, which is used with one small shop in Fish Creek, Wisconsin, an unincorporated community with a population of approximately 997 people,” Beyoncé’s attorneys write. “Nor would a reasonable consumer encounter the ‘Blue Ivy Carter’ mark and conclude that the famous Carter family had teamed up with a small shop in rural Wisconsin to launch a clothing line.”

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Jay-Z explained why the couple filed their initial trademark application. “People wanted to make products based on our child’s name,” he said. “You don’t want anybody trying to benefit off your baby’s name. It wasn’t for us to do anything; as you see, we haven’t done anything.”