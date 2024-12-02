Last time, Beyoncé also released a tie-in soundtrack album, The Lion King: The Gift , featuring Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, and Pharrell Williams, among others. Is she planning on doing something similar for Mufasa: The Lion King?

The Lion King — not the animated masterpiece from 1994, but the live-action remake from 2019 — made over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office. It’s not unreasonable to think that at least a few million bucks of that total is from people who wanted to hear Beyoncé voice a lion. The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer voiced Nala in the 2019 film, and she’ll be back for the prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King , directed by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins.

Is Beyoncé On The Mufasa: The Lion King‘Soundtrack?

It doesn’t appear so.

Disney released the tracklist for Mufasa: The Lion King Original Soundtrack on Monday, and there’s no mention of Beyoncé. But cheer up: we get to hear Mads Mikkelsen, Keith David, and Rebel Ridge breakout Aaron Pierre sing!

“The Lion King has an incredible musical legacy with music from some the greatest songwriters around, and I’m humbled and proud to be a part of it,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the songs for the soundtrack, said in a statement. “It’s been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa’s story to life, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters.”

You can see the tracklist and watch a video below.

Mufasa: The Lion King Original Soundtrack Tracklist

1. “Ngomso” by Lebo M

2. “Milele” by Anika Noni Rose and Keith David

3. “I Always Wanted A Brother” by Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somulo, Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison, Jr.

4. “Bye Bye” by Mads Mikkelsen, Joanna Jones and Folake Olowofoyeku

5. “We Go Together” by Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Preston Nyman and Kagiso Lediga

6. “Tell Me It’s You” by Aaron Pierre and Tiffany Boone

7. “Brother Betrayed” by Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Mufasa: The Lion King Original Soundtrack comes out on December 13, followed by the movie on December 20.