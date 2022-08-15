beyonce
Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Stays At No. 1 On The Hot 100 Chart For A Second Week

TwitterMusic News Editor

Beyoncé is still enjoying her Renaissance moment. While Bad Bunny just knocked the album off the No. 1 spot (down to No. 3) on the Billboard 200 chart, lead single “Break My Soul” is still on top: On the new Hot 100 chart dated August 20, “Break My Soul” is No. 1 for the second consecutive and total week.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, it was a big week for Snoop Dogg, whose Benny Blanco and BTS collaboration “Bad Decisions” debuts at No. 10. This makes Snoop just the third artist, after Jay-Z and Mariah Carey, with a top-10 hit in each of the past four decades (’90s, ’00s, ’10s, and ’20s).

Also doing well in the current frame is Drake, whose DJ Khaled and Lil Baby collaboration “Staying Alive” debuts at No. 5. That’s now his 30th top-five song, which surpasses The Beatles for the most ever. It’s also his 59th top-10 song (which extends his record) and his 100th top-20 song, making him the first artist to reach the latter milestone.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is getting ready to push another Renaissance highlight to the forefront: Last week, she teased an upcoming video for album-opener “I’m That Girl,” although it’s not yet clear when that video is set to drop.

