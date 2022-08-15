On the Billboard 200 chart dated August 6, Bad Bunny’s album Un Verano Sin Ti extended its total weeks at No. 1 to seven. Then, Beyoncé happened: On the rank dated August 13, Renaissance dethroned Bad Bunny to take over the top spot. Now, it appears at least some of the hype surrounding the Beyoncé album has died down. At the very least, it subsided enough for Bad Bunny to reclaim the top spot: On the new Billboard 200 dated August 20, Un Verano Sin Ti is back at No. 1 for an eighth total week, with Renaissance slipping down to No. 3.

Bad Bunny is on top again thanks to 108,800 equivalent album units earned for the album, up 4 percent from last week. This is the third stint at No. 1 for Un Verano Sin Ti: It debuted on top on the May 21 chart, then left No. 1 for three weeks. Then, it returned to No. 1 again before falling to No. 2 for the next two weeks. After that, it enjoyed its first multi-week run, spending five weeks at No. 1 before being dethroned by Beyoncé and then returning to the top this week. This makes Un Verano Sin Ti the first album with four distinct runs at No. 1 since Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour also had four stays in 2021.

Meanwhile, debuting at No. 2 on this week’s chart is YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s The Last Slimeto, while Eminem’s new best-of compilation, Curtain Call 2, premieres at No. 6.