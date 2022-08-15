snoop dogg top ten
Snoop Dogg Is Now One Of Only Three Artists With A Top-Ten Hit In Each Of The Past Four Decades

Snoop Dogg is a well-established hitmaker but lest we lose sight of just how impressive his career achievements have been, he’s just accumulated another. As of the most recently published Billboard charts, he’s now one of just three artists in history to have a top-10 hit in each of the past four decades. That’s right: The Doggfather has reached the top ten in the ’90s, ’00s, ’10s, and now, the ’20s thanks to his new collaboration with Benny Blanco and BTS, “Bad Decisions.” The only other two artists who can boast as much are Jay-Z and Mariah Carey.

Snoop’s top ten hits of the ’90s include “What’s My Name?” and “Gin And Juice” from his 1993 debut album Doggystyle. In the 2000s, his songs “Beautiful,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” and “Sensual Seduction” all hit the top ten, with the second reaching No. 1. Finally, 2011 saw Snoop’s Wiz Khalifa collaboration “Young, Wild & Free” reach No. 7 on the Hot 100. Additionally, he’s popped up in the top ten as a featured artist on eight songs throughout the years, including Dr. Dre’s “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang,” Chingy’s “Holidae In,” 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.,” The Pussycat Dolls’ “Buttons,” Akon’s “I Wanna Love You,” Katy Perry’s “California Gurls,” and Jason Derulo’s “Wiggle.”

What makes Snoop’s achievement even more impressive is that he’s done all this while diversifying his interests. He’s become a pop culture mainstay outside of music as well, with investments in cryptocurrency and NFTS, roles in Hollywood movies and video games, and even his own breakfast cereal and hot dogs.

