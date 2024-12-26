Here Is Beyoncé’s Christmas Day NFL Halftime Show Setlist

Beyoncé put her stamp on Christmas this year by teaming up with Netflix and the NFL for a halftime show during one of yesterday’s games, which serves as Beyoncé’s first live performance of the year.

Given that Beyoncé hadn’t performed since the end of the Renaissance World Tour in 2023 and Cowboy Carter was released in 2024, her setlist was all live debuts (as setlist.fm notes), giving fans the chance to see Bey perform these songs on stage for the first time.

It wasn’t just Beyoncé, though: for “Blackbird,” she was joined by Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts, while Shaboozey popped up for a medley of “Spaghettii,” “Riiverdance,” and “Sweet Honey Buckiin'” and Post Malone showed up for “Levii’s Jeans.”

Meanwhile, after the performance, Beyoncé teased something coming soon, on January 14. There aren’t any strong clues about what that might be, but some have speculated that Beyoncé is gearing up to announce the first tour dates in support of Cowboy Carter, while others think another album could be on the way.

Find the full setlist below.