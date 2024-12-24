As Netflix enters its live sports streaming era — which was the plan all along — viewers have been decidedly unimpressed by the platform’s inability to maintain stable streams during events like its celebrity golf tournament and that odd boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

So, needless to say, fans of Beyoncé looking forward to the Cowboy Carter singer’s halftime performance during the Ravens vs. Texans game on Sunday have their doubts about the stream quality. Beyoncé and Netflix acknowledged those worries in their latest teaser for the concert, cheekily predicting buffering issues.

All jokes aside, though, Netflix had better be ready for an influx of angry BeyHive posts if things don’t go exactly as planned. Arguments about the efficacy of the self-deprecating promo aside, the NFL is certainly hoping things go off without a hitch; in addition to encroaching on the NBA’s traditional territory on Christmas day, the league’s partnership with Bey’s husband Jay-Z has come under some scrutiny recently.

But all may be forgiven — or at least, temporarily forgotten — if Beyoncé’s performance pulls down the sort of streaming numbers Netflix hopes (and will probably massage well to ensure it all at least looks like a success).

You can watch the teaser above and catch Beyoncé’s performance at halftime of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game, which kicks off at 1:30 PT / 4:30 ET.