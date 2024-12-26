This year, the NFL made a concerted effort to take some of the Christmas sports viewership away from the NBA, and they made quite the splash by hosting a Beyoncé-starring halftime show. While all eyes were on Bey yesterday, she took the opportunity to tease something coming early next year, via a teaser video shared on social media after her performance.

As far as concrete info, the video doesn’t offer much. It starts with footage of Beyoncé waving an American flag as she sits atop a white horse and the sound of galloping is heard in the background. Then, the date of January 14, 2025 flashes on screen. The post is also captioned, “Look at that horse.”

The ambiguity hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, though. Some believe the third part of the Renaissance and Cowboy Carter trilogy is coming, and that, based on the font choice in the video, it’ll be a rock album. Others wonder if a new set of tour Beyoncé tour dates is on the way. Nothing has been officially announced or confirmed yet, though.

Ahead of her NFL performance, Beyoncé shared a teaser for the show, poking fun at concerns over Netflix’s ability to provide a consistent livestream.