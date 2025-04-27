Tomorrow (April 28), Beyoncé will make her highly anticipated return to the stage. For months fans of the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer have replayed her 2024 Christmas Day NFL Halftime Show performance (affectionately nicknamed The Beyoncé Bowl) in preparation for the Cowboy Carter Tour.

Whelp, the wait is almost officially over. To give fans one final teaser bang before her set, today (April 27), Beyoncé shared a birds-eye view of the Cowboy Carter Tour production setup. In the video posted on Instagram (viewable here), a camera makes its way through Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium. Although the clip is filtered in grayscale, the various hues of black seem to suggest a vibrant set design.

“She coming,” Beyoncé captioned the visual.

As crew transports pieces across the ground floor, it is clear Buckin’ Honey Pit, Sweet Honey Pit, and Club Ho-Down ticket holders are in for a good ‘ole foot stomping time.

But the clip shows that even those in the upper levels are guaranteed a direct sight line to the shindig. Limited tickets are still available for the Cowboy Carter Tour‘s first four nights, all of which are at SoFi Stadium (4/28, 5/1, 5/4, and 5/7). View the complete performance schedule for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour here.