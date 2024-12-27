Christmas has passed, but Beyoncé is still in the giving mode. On December 25, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer spent the holiday on the NRG Stadium field for the Houston Texans versus Baltimore Ravens halftime show. Despite fears that Beyoncé’s highly anticipated performance would experience buffering issues, it went off without a hiccup.

However, Beyoncé already had a backup plan should things have gone awry. Today (December 27), streamer Netflix announced that the Beyhive can relive her record-setting mini Cowboy Carter concert on the platform now.

“We’re screaming YA YA YA YA YA because BEYONCÉ BOWL, a standalone special, is now on Netflix,” wrote the company on X (formerly Twitter).

Although some supporters would undoubtedly prefer access to Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, they are prepared to run Beyoncé Bowl into the ground for the time being. The special includes appearances by Beyoncé’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts.

After another glance at any Easter eggs sprinkled throughout her performance, the Beyhive is sure to draft a new round of theories surrounding her “Look at that horse” teaser. If not, January 14, 2025, is only weeks away.

The Beyoncé Bowl is now streaming on Netflix. Find more information here.