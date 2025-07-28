Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour officially wrapped this weekend in Las Vegas, and fans attending the finale show were treated to a reunion with Queen Bey’s old group, Destiny’s Child. Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams stepped onto the stage to a raucous reception, and performed the group’s mainstays, “Bootylicious” and “Lose My Breath,” amid Beyoncé’s usual setlist staples like “Ameriican Requiem” and “Levii’s Jeans.”

In addition to her old bandmates, Beyoncé was joined onstage by Cowboy Carter collaborator Shaboozey, performing their duet “Sweet Honey Buckiin’,” and by her husband Jay-Z, who performed “Crazy in Love” with her before delivering a solo performance of his and Kanye West’s song, “N****s In Paris.”

When all’s said and done, the Cowboy Carter Tour will not only be the most successful tour of Beyoncé’s career, but also of pop music as a whole. Just five shows into the tour, she’d already broken a record for the highest-grossing reported single-venue engagement ever by a woman. The tour featured the return of Blue Ivy to Beyoncé’s dance company, along with her little sister Rumi, and despite a late tour mishap involving a “flying” car, the tour was otherwise well-received by fans — even those initially put off by Beyoncé’s swing into country and a Americana.

You can check out video of Destiny’s Child’s reunion here and here.