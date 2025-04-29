Here Is Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ Setlist

Yesterday (April 28), Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The performance, which featured appearances by her daughter Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, drummed up a heap of conversation before the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer even took the stage. Concertgoers theorized that a supposed Easter egg on a Cowboy Carter Tour t-shirt suggested Beyoncé is ready to roll out Act III.

On the stage, Beyoncé premiered a series of unreleased Cowboy Carter visual. Has Beyoncé released the visuals from Act I (Renaissance)? No. Is Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé available on any streaming service? No. Now, supporters are agonizing over yet another visual project from Bey that they can’t enjoy at home.

Despite it all, the Cowboy Carter Tour is on track to lasso up rave reviews. Continue below to view Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour setlist (according to Setlist.fm) and its remaining dates.