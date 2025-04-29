Blue Ivy Carter stole the show as a backup dancer on her mom’s Renaissance tour in 2023, and now she’s back at it.

Beyoncé launched the Cowboy Carter Tour last night (April 28), and sure enough, she put a spotlight on Blue Ivy. Most notably, during “Deja Vu,” Blue Ivy confidently strut down the stage like it was a fashion show catwalk. Then, joined by some dancers, she confidently busted out choreography, which was well-received by fans, both in-person and on social media.

Here’s a video of the moment. Check out the first night’s setlist and the upcoming tour dates below.