Blue Ivy Carter stole the show as a backup dancer on her mom’s Renaissance tour in 2023, and now she’s back at it.
Beyoncé launched the Cowboy Carter Tour last night (April 28), and sure enough, she put a spotlight on Blue Ivy. Most notably, during “Deja Vu,” Blue Ivy confidently strut down the stage like it was a fashion show catwalk. Then, joined by some dancers, she confidently busted out choreography, which was well-received by fans, both in-person and on social media.
Here’s a video of the moment. Check out the first night’s setlist and the upcoming tour dates below.
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Setlist
1. “Ameriican Requiem”
2. “Blackbiird”
3. “The Star-Spangled Banner”
4. “Freedom”
5. “Ya Ya”
6. “America Has A Problem”
7. “Spaghettii”
8. “Formation”
9. “My House”
10. “Diva”
11. “Alliigator Tears”
12. “Just For Fun”
13. “Protector”
14. “Flamenco”
15. “Desert Eagle”
16. “Riiverdance”
17. “II Hands II Heaven”
18. “Sweet Honey Buckiin'”
19. “Pure/Honey”
20. “Jolene”
21. “Daddy Lessons”
22. “Bodyguard”
23. “II Most Wanted”
24. “Cuff It”
25. “Tyrant”
26. “Thique”
27. “Levii’s Jeans”
28. “Daughter”
29. “I’m That Girl”
30. “Cozy”
31. “Alien Superstar”
32. “Texas Hold ‘Em”
33. “Crazy In Love”
34. “Heated”
35. “Before I Let Go” (Maze Feat. Frankie Beverly cover)
36. “16 Carriages”
37. “Amen”
Beyoncé’s 2025 Tour Dates: Cowboy Carter Tour
05/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
05/17 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
05/22 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/24 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/25 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/05 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06/07 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06/10 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06/12 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06/19 – Paris, France @ Stade de France
06/21 – Paris, France @ Stade de France
06/28 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
06/29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
07/04 – Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium
07/07 – Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium
07/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
07/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium