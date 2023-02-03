Beyonce is heading on a world tour in support of her latest album, last year’s Renaissance. This run is so important that the Senate Judiciary Committee issued a warning to Ticketmaster ahead of the pre-sale to make sure fans could acquire tickets without trouble.

But it’s also so important that an online shop had to shut down because of too many sales. According to TMZ, Abby Misbin, or “Trending By Abby” on Etsy, made so many sales because of the disco ball cowboy hat she made for Beyonce in June after her stylist reached out to her. She usually got 5 to 6 sales a week, but after the announcement of the Renaissance Tour, she made 60 in a day. Because they’re handmade, she can only make two a day. They cost $140.

As for how to scoop up tickets, Ticketmaster recently explained, “Demand for this tour is expected to be high. If there is more demand than there are tickets available, a lottery-style selection process will determine which registered Verified Fans get a unique access code and which are placed on the waitlist. A Verified Fan access code does not guarantee tickets, it just gives you access to join the sale. All tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis. If tickets remain, the lottery-style process will be used to invite more Verified Fans from the waitlist to join the sale.”

Find the tour dates below.