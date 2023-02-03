Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour is set to kick off this spring, and you can believe that the Beyhive already has strategic plans in place to get their tickets. While the pre-sales have not officially begun yet, many fans are still shaken up after last November’s Ticketmaster fiasco that took place during the pre-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Several Swifties waited in Ticketmaster’s virtual waiting room for hours on the day of the virtual pre-sale, but many didn’t get their tickets, as the website kept glitching, and the rules for accessing the pre-sale were rather vague. Since then the United States Congress has held a hearing regarding Ticketmaster and their questionable practices.

The first of two pre-sales for the Renaissance World Tour will begin Tuesday, February 7, with the second taking place the following Tuesday, February 14. With the pre-sale imminent, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have issued a warning to Ticketmaster.

“We’re watching,” read a tweet from the Senate Judiciary Committee’s official Twitter account.

But hopefully, this pre-sale won’t break any of the Beyhiver’s souls. Ahead of the pre-sale, Ticketmaster issued a notice, revealing that they have changed some of their policies and processes.

“Demand for this tour is expected to be high,” read the statement. “If there is more demand than there are tickets available, a lottery-style selection process will determine which registered Verified Fans get a unique access code and which are placed on the waitlist. A Verified Fan access code does not guarantee tickets, it just gives you access to join the sale. All tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. If tickets remain, the lottery-style process will be used to invite more Verified Fans from the waitlist to join the sale.”