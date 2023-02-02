In terms of public opinion, Ticketmaster is perhaps at an all-time low right now. Zach Bryan recently released an album called All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster. Taylor Swift was infuriated after her The Eras Tour onsale through Ticketmaster went remarkably poorly. They just botched a John Mayer ticket sale, too. On top of all that, Congress is currently looking into them.

All this has Beyoncé fans worried: She just announced her long-awaited Renaissance tour and tickets are being sold through Ticketmaster. Apparently, though, the company is changing some things in an effort to avoid a repeat of the Swift fiasco.

As KTLA notes, the steps Ticketmaster is taking with the Renaissance tour includes staggering the on-sale dates for various venues and using membership systems like Verified Fan.

Ticketmaster shared a blog post with more detailed information about how to get Renaissance tickets. It explains in part, “Demand for this tour is expected to be high. If there is more demand than there are tickets available, a lottery-style selection process will determine which registered Verified Fans get a unique access code and which are placed on the waitlist. A Verified Fan access code does not guarantee tickets, it just gives you access to join the sale. All tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis. If tickets remain, the lottery-style process will be used to invite more Verified Fans from the waitlist to join the sale.”

