Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé Fans Were So Hungry For Tour Tickets She Added Several Extra Dates

Surprising absolutely no one, demand for Beyoncé tickets was through the roof after she announced the official dates for her Renaissance World Tour.

Fortunately, our Queen is a benevolent one, seeing the demand and rising to meet it with a slew of added dates in locations including Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and of course, in her hometown Houston. You can see those added dates below.

Meanwhile, it’s rumored that VIP packages for the tour will include such perks as stage access with a cash bar. The ticketing process has become more complex as a result of Ticketmaster’s botched rollout for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which could make things easier — or turn buying coveted tickets into a process every bit as frustrating as buying Nikes on the SNKRS app.

7/8 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

7/9– Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre – ADDED SHOW

7/2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium

7/23 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium – ADDED SHOW

7/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

7/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium – ADDED SHOW

8/5 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

8/6 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field – ADDED SHOW

8/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

8/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium – ADDED SHOW

8/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

9/2 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

9/3 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium – ADDED SHOW

9/11 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

9/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

9/24 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium – ADDED SHOW