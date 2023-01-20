Beyoncé’s Upcoming Dubai Show Reportedly Paid Her $24 Million

While the Beyhive is still aching for the visuals for Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album, Renaissance, as well as a possible tour date, it appears she is ready to kick off the next portion of the Renaissance era.

According to TMZ, the “Break My Soul” hitmaker is set to perform an hour-long show in Dubai this upcoming weekend. Though the show may be brief, Beyoncé will reportedly be cashing in on $24 million for her performance.

The performance will reportedly take place at Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal resort. Yesterday (January 18), fans in Dubai claimed to have heard Beyoncé rehearsing for the upcoming show.

According to the fans, Bey may be performing “Crazy In Love” and “Naughty Girl” from her 2003 album, Dangerously In Love, “Halo” from her 2008 album, I Am…Sasha Fierce, “Drunk In Love” from her 2013 self-titled album, and “Spirit” from the 2019 adaptation of Disney’s The Lion King.

TRECHO DA BEYONCE ENSAIANDO DRUNK IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/IdCvgBIT3Z — UPDATEBR 🇧🇷 I FAN ACCOUNT (@Beyonceupdatebr) January 18, 2023

WATCH: Beyoncé appears to be sound-checking “Spirit” for her performance in Dubai this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/0poBltyykV — TheYoncéHub (@yoncecapital) January 18, 2023

Beyoncé rehearsing Crazy in Love in Dubai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/369R8rBEjk — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) January 18, 2023

The event is reportedly invite-only. It appears British rapper Bree Runway was invited to attend the upcoming concert. She shared an Instagram story with a video clip of the resort, captioned with “soooooo excited to indulge in this beautiful place and experience queen Beyoncé.”

Bree Runway was invited to watch Beyoncé's performance in Dubai, which will take place on the 21st. ❤️ (via Instagram stories) pic.twitter.com/FLDUAPVubz — Bree Runway Access (@RNWYAccess) January 19, 2023

At the time of writing, Beyoncé has not yet spoken directly about the event.