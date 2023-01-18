It doesn’t take much for Beyoncé to dominate headlines, but her powerful influence truly outdid itself today, January 18. First, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith dragged Beyoncé’s name into his take on Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show scheduled for February 12. The First Take host told Sherri Shepherd that Rihanna “ain’t Beyoncé” and then apologized hours later.
Beyoncé does have something in common with Rihanna right now, though: They’re each preparing for a massive show.
According to TMZ, Beyoncé is preparing to perform an invite-only concert at the Atlantis The Royal resort in Dubai this weekend for a reported $24 million. Fan accounts are circulating clips of her sound check:
Beyoncé rehearsing Crazy in Love in Dubai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/369R8rBEjk
— RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) January 18, 2023
Beyoncé appears to be sound-checking “Spirit” for her performance in Dubai this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/0poBltyykV
— TheYoncéHub (@yoncecapital) January 18, 2023
Beyoncé appears to be sound-checking “Freedom” for her performance in Dubai this Saturday.
Stay tuned for updates on her upcoming #RENAISSANCEWorldTour! 🐝 🪩 pic.twitter.com/vOBfntGzbS
— RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) January 18, 2023
Per TMZ, Beyoncé’s Dubai set “is said to be the launching pad for her upcoming Renaissance Tour.”
Renaissance, her first original solo album since 2016’s Lemonade, arrived last July. As a result, Beyoncé leads all nominees at next month’s 2023 Grammys. Anticipation for a possible Renaissance Tour was sparked at WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala in October:
Beyoncé confirmed a Renaissance summer 2023 world tour at tonight’s #WearableArtGala pic.twitter.com/7nTYe8SmFU
— The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) October 23, 2022
Though a tour hasn’t been officially announced, The Sun reported last month that Beyoncé is planning to ban alcohol and drug use for the duration of the tour.
“Bey knows the new performances will require intense choreography and precision, so everyone has to be clean and sober,” an unnamed source told the UK tabloid. “There won’t be any crazy partying on the road either.”
The source added, “She is also carrying out #MeToo checks with the dancers, band and crew with hopes doing so will make the tour a safe and friendly work environment. As touring can be mentally grueling, her new team will also have access to mental health support while on the road.”
Take that all for what you will.