It doesn’t take much for Beyoncé to dominate headlines, but her powerful influence truly outdid itself today, January 18. First, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith dragged Beyoncé’s name into his take on Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show scheduled for February 12. The First Take host told Sherri Shepherd that Rihanna “ain’t Beyoncé” and then apologized hours later.

Beyoncé does have something in common with Rihanna right now, though: They’re each preparing for a massive show.

According to TMZ, Beyoncé is preparing to perform an invite-only concert at the Atlantis The Royal resort in Dubai this weekend for a reported $24 million. Fan accounts are circulating clips of her sound check:

Beyoncé rehearsing Crazy in Love in Dubai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/369R8rBEjk — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) January 18, 2023

WATCH: Beyoncé appears to be sound-checking “Spirit” for her performance in Dubai this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/0poBltyykV — TheYoncéHub (@yoncecapital) January 18, 2023

WATCH: Beyoncé appears to be sound-checking “Freedom” for her performance in Dubai this Saturday. Stay tuned for updates on her upcoming #RENAISSANCEWorldTour! 🐝 🪩 pic.twitter.com/vOBfntGzbS — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) January 18, 2023

Per TMZ, Beyoncé’s Dubai set “is said to be the launching pad for her upcoming Renaissance Tour.”

Renaissance, her first original solo album since 2016’s Lemonade, arrived last July. As a result, Beyoncé leads all nominees at next month’s 2023 Grammys. Anticipation for a possible Renaissance Tour was sparked at WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala in October:

Beyoncé confirmed a Renaissance summer 2023 world tour at tonight’s #WearableArtGala pic.twitter.com/7nTYe8SmFU — The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) October 23, 2022

Though a tour hasn’t been officially announced, The Sun reported last month that Beyoncé is planning to ban alcohol and drug use for the duration of the tour.