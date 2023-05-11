Beyoncé fans are known for being some of the most enthusiastic in the music world. But there’s such a thing as being a little too enthusiastic — as one fan apparently learned at the singer’s Renaissance World Tour, which is currently winding its way through Europe.

There’s a video circulating among Beyoncé fans online of a fan who was apparently arrested during the concert for allegedly sneaking into the “Club Renaissance” section — a sort of VIP section with a “VIP concierge team and onsite hosts.” Unfortunately, it seems the fan was unaware that “concierge team” also probably means “top-flight security.”

A fan got arrested tonight at Beyoncé’s show apart of the #RenaissanceWorldTour for sneaking into the “Club Renaissance” section. pic.twitter.com/ISo9tLZ1Lf — Beyoncé Tour HQ (@BeyonceTourHQ) May 11, 2023

The Renaissance World Tour has generated more than its fair share of headlines and potential drama in just two days. At the kickoff show, fans wondered whether Queen Bey had shaded the creators of Swarm, the buzzy Amazon show based on the over-the-top antics of certain members of her BeyHive fan base.

Meanwhile, the concert itself finds her addressing fans’ thirst for music videos from the album while her father reflects on her drive for stardom. Fans shared photos of the tour program, which included a handwritten setlist, and fawned over her lustrous, custom tour wardrobe, which even found her dressing as a bee and fully embracing the camp elements baked into the drag ball concept of the album.

We’re sure more Renaissance World Tour news will continue to trickle out as the tour continues, but for now, just remember: Unless you paid to get into Club Renaissance, it’s best not to test your luck.