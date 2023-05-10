Tonight (May 10) is the first night of Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour, which kicks off in Stockholm, Sweden. While the Beyhive has been buzzing with anticipation, not much is known about the tour, the setlist, or the visual elements, and we’ve been anxious for a taste of what to expect.

It appears some fans have gotten their hands on an early copy of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour book. Several fans have taken to social media to share images from the book, which includes corresponding artwork for each of the Renaissance album’s songs.

Beyoncé for the RENAISSANCE World Tour book 🪩 pic.twitter.com/VSxylg3UPH — BEYTHOVEN | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) May 10, 2023

Additionally, an alleged copy of the setlist also appears in the tour book, though some fans believe this setlist isn’t what it seems to be. Some fans have theorized that the alleged setlist is fake, to keep the actual setlist from leaking.

“Beyoncé put a fake setlist in the tour book,” said one member of the Beyhive on Twitter. “this girl knows her fans.”

The setlist contains notes in pen, as well as other markings, so some fans don’t believe that it’s fake, but rather an early iteration.

“This looks like an early draft, but not necessarily ‘fake,'” said another fan.

This looks like an early draft, but not necessarily “fake” — Jordy (@AsToldByJordy_) May 10, 2023

If the setlist is real, it looks like fans can look forward to hearing much of the Renaissance fan favorites, including “Break My Soul,” “Cuff It,” “Alien Superstar,” and more. Some of her other hits, including “Diva,” “Run The World (Girls),” and “Savage (Remix)” with Megan Thee Stallion also seem to be on the alleged set list.