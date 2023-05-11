Beyonce Renaissance World Tour May 2023 Sweden
Getty Image
Music

Here Are All The Custom Outfits Beyoncé Wore For The ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Opener

Beyoncé opened her Renaissance World Tour at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday, May 10, and suddenly, the Beyhive had plenty of reasons to forget their collective displeasure over Beyoncé holding back the Renaissance visuals since the album’s July 2022 release.

The Renaissance World Tour featured Beyoncé in all her glory, and one person on Twitter did the Lord’s work by documenting every single outfit Queen Bey wore on stage throughout her all-encompassing set.

Vogue relayed that Beyoncé’s custom looks were designed by Anrealage, Jonathan Anderson, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, David Koma, and more.

“Overall, the tour feels like a fabulous embodiment of the techno and ballroom-infused sound of Renaissance, which Beyoncé has described as an ode to dance music and queer culture,” Vogue‘s André-Naquian Wheeler wrote. “They also continue the singer’s streak of ostentatiously avant-garde couture fashion for the album’s innovative visual campaigns. A teaser for ‘I’m That Girl,’ which runs a little under two minutes, featured a chaotic flurry of over a dozen custom looks by Schiaparelli, Balenciaga, and others. Beyoncé is well and truly in her fashion girl era.”

Members of the Beyhive who weren’t present for opening night in Sweden have another chance at Friends Arena tonight, May 11, before the Renaissance World Tour moves to Brussels, Belgium on May 14. See all of the dates here.

