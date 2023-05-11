Beyoncé opened her Renaissance World Tour at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday, May 10, and suddenly, the Beyhive had plenty of reasons to forget their collective displeasure over Beyoncé holding back the Renaissance visuals since the album’s July 2022 release.

The Renaissance World Tour featured Beyoncé in all her glory, and one person on Twitter did the Lord’s work by documenting every single outfit Queen Bey wore on stage throughout her all-encompassing set.

every custom outfit worn by beyoncé for renaissance world tour in stockholm last night, styled by shiona turini (thread): pic.twitter.com/hJd6SuLkfv — ❦ (@saintdoII) May 11, 2023

custom david koma, inspired by looks #26 and #28 from the spring 2023 collection pic.twitter.com/rRdtqmB8L5 — ❦ (@saintdoII) May 11, 2023

custom courrèges designed by nicolas di felice, inspired by the closing look from the fall 2023 mirror collection pic.twitter.com/MDxN5ltnYL — ❦ (@saintdoII) May 11, 2023

second custom mugler by casey cadwallader, referencing another one of manfred’s collections, thierry mugler spring 1997 ‘les insectes’ haute couture pic.twitter.com/BVJs5bdVTB — ❦ (@saintdoII) May 11, 2023

custom coperni designed by sébastien meyer and arnaud vaillant (turned off the sound due to copyright claims) pic.twitter.com/nDY8exEEG8 — ❦ (@saintdoII) May 11, 2023

ending the thread with her second custom loewe by jonathan anderson bejeweled look featuring the signature loewe breast plate, shiona turini and bey did the thing with this styling everything is impeccable pic.twitter.com/yKnnKtrVuL — ❦ (@saintdoII) May 11, 2023

Vogue relayed that Beyoncé’s custom looks were designed by Anrealage, Jonathan Anderson, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, David Koma, and more.