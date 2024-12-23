How To Watch Beyoncé’s NFL Halftime Show On Netflix

The guests for “A Cowboy Carter Christmas” are still a mystery, but we do know the details on how to watch Beyoncé’s only public performance in 2024.

There are two NFL games on Christmas this year, and both have connections to mega-famous pop stars. First, there’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, although since it’s an away game for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, & Co.; Taylor Swift isn’t expected to be attendance. In the later contest, Beyoncé will be in Houston to watch her hometown Texans face the Baltimore Ravens since she’s performing during the halftime show .

How To Watch Beyoncé’s Halftime Show

The easiest way is the simplest: Netflix. The game between the playoff contenders begins at 4:30 p.m. ET, so if you only care about Beyoncé, start streaming around 6 p.m. Both games will also air on broadcast TV in the competing teams’ cities and be available on mobile devices in the US with NFL+.

If you can’t tune in live, however, you better act quickly: Variety reports that “under Netflix’s agreement with the NFL, in the U.S., the two Christmas games expire three hours after the livestream ends.” In other words, the Texans vs. Ravens game — including Beyoncé’s performance — will no longer be available on Netflix beginning around 11 p.m. ET or so.

