It’s Women’s History Month, and inarguably, Beyoncé has made plenty of history over the course of her career. Most recently, she became the most-awarded artist in Grammys history, and her list of accomplishments is long and worth celebrating.

That’s precisely what California congressman Robert Garcia did Wednesday, taking the House Of Representatives floor to give an impassioned speech praising the super for her contributions to women’s history (and Black history, since February was also Black History Month).

You can check out a video of Garcia’s speech, courtesy of People, below, along with a transcript.

She’s an icon, a legend, and is now and forever the moment. Congratulations to @Beyonce on making Grammy history. pic.twitter.com/TV7SwGnlF3 — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) March 1, 2023

Mr. Speaker, I rise today to commemorate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month by honoring an individual who represents both so well. She’s an icon, a legend, and she is now and forever the moment. I want to celebrate none other than who I believe is the queen of pop and R&B: Beyoncé Knowles Carter. Now a few weeks ago, this brown-skinned girl out of H-town won her 32nd Grammy, giving her the most Grammy wins of all time. But Beyoncé is so much more than a performer and a singer. She’s a creator and an artist. Beyoncé’s also a role model for millions across the country. She’s stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for my community — the LGBTQ+ community. For my generation and others, she simply is the greatest of all time. Her story is history.

Garcia was elected to the House Of Representatives after serving as the mayor of Long Beach, California from 2014 to 2022. A Peruvian immigrant who moved to the US when he was young, Garcia is the first queer immigrant to serve in Congress.