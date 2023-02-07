Someone In LA Hired A Skywriter To Celebrate Beyoncé’s Historic Night At The Grammys

Despite everything, Beyoncé’s Grammys night was still historical, as she became the most-awarded artist in history with her win for Best Dance/Electronic album for Renaissance. She’s been receiving praise from all directions ever since — including from former First Lady Michelle Obama — including up in the air.

Fans in Los Angeles — home of the Grammys, which were held at LA’s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night — were greeted with a delightful sight today as a skywriter flew across the gorgeous blue sky, leaving behind a congratulatory message addressed to the queen. “Beyonce, you made history!” it read. Oddly enough, no information has surfaced regarding the message’s origin or sponsor.

Although fans were disappointed when Bey missed out on the Album Of The Year award (she’s been shut out four times to date, although all of her albums have won at least one Grammy), her husband Jay-Z wasn’t sweating it. “I remove myself from the process and hope they just get it right,” he said. “It got to the point where I was like, it’s just a marketing thing. You go, you got an album out and it could help the sales go up.”

Meanwhile, others who attended the ceremony were grateful just to have been in her presence. Breakout Memphis star GloRilla joked on Facebook that after hugging Beyoncé, she’s “never taking a bath again” and getting her “15-minute conversation with Beyoncé tatted.” Way to keep things in perspective, Glo!