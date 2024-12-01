Beyoncé’s Western boots might not have been made for touring, but they certainly were meant to be admired. Although the “II Most Wanted” singer reportedly ditched her the visuals for the Renaissance album, Beyoncé has something special to commemorate the Cowboy Carter era.

Today (December 1), Beyoncé announced visuals are officially on the way. Well, sort of. On the Grammy Award record holder Parkwood company’s X (formerly Twitter) page she confirmed that fans can get their hands on a special edition Cowboy Carter book on her website. For $74, purchasers will own dozens of “never-before seen imagery inspired the album,” among the 136 high gloss pages according to the site. However, there are a few stipulations.

In the item’s footnotes, viewers are told that the Cowboy Carter art book’s preorders can only be shipped to US addresses. Also, there is a ten book limit per customer. To further fans’ anticipation no promotional photographs were shared along with the announcement. But the book’s cover, which seems to feature Cowboy Carter artwork outtake. When Beyoncé initially unveiled her Cowboy Carter artwork it sparked a viral response from users online. So, this collector’s item is sure to continue that conversation.

The Cowboy Carter art book will begin shipping out on December 13. Find more information here.