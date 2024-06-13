Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter in late March. The triumphant album is among Uproxx’s “Best Albums Of 2024 So Far,” so it’s somehow easy to forget that Beyoncé spent last year conducting the world-beating Renaissance World Tour, which resulted in Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé and a reported $579 million gross. Perhaps because Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour was such a spectacular success, the Beyhive needs to know whether to plan for another tour in support of Cowboy Carter.
Is Beyoncé Announcing Her Cowboy Carter Tour Soon?
The short answer is that Beyoncé has not announced a tour in support of Cowboy Carter, and if there is a tour to announce, we will know when Beyoncé is ready for us to know.
But the rumor mill will always churn regardless, and rumors are hot that Beyoncé will announce a tour soon. It’s mostly reckless speculation, as tends to be the case with fan activity online. Earlier this month, Live Nation posted about a “big announcement coming tomorrow,” and people assumed that it would concern a Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Las Vegas residency because the Instagram photo involved a cowboy hat, but it turned out to be about Lainey Wilson. So, yeah, take the below posts with the biggest possible grain of salt.
https://t.co/oBW5iLSNNI is the first result when you search “Americano World Tour” on Google 👀 pic.twitter.com/O74cXTLKlu
— COWBOY CARTER TOUR (@CowboyCarterWT) June 12, 2024
Beyoncé is expected to announce her “COWBOY CARTER” tour soon. pic.twitter.com/Cw589wICys
— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) June 13, 2024