Here Is Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance Tour’ Merchandise For Europe

We may not yet have the visuals for Beyoncé’s critically-acclaimed Renaissance album, but fans will soon be able to channel Queen Bey by way of other visual elements. As her Renaissance World Tour kicks off today (May 10) in Stockholm, Sweden, the Beyhive has finally gotten a look at the merch for the tour.

Fans who lined up early at the Swedish venue have taken to Twitter to share images of merchandise fans may be able to purchase during tour.

For this particular era, fans can look forward to several stylish t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories. On one shirt is the horse from the Renaissance album cover, who fans have nicknamed Reneigh. On some of the other t-shirts, Bey herself is seen rocking a futuristic unitard, as well as a stylish, metallic helmet.

🪩 | Merch of Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR pic.twitter.com/C52xZ8QwQm — Beyoncé Press. 🪩 | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) May 10, 2023

A cozy hoodie has an image of what appears to be the stage, which pair well with the tote bags that feature Bey in full costume.

It appears that VIP ticket holders will be able to purchase a metallic tote bag, as well as a Renaissance World Tour black baseball cap.

Club RENAISSANCE vip merch item 🪩 pic.twitter.com/Il29f6ws1D — BEYONCÉ (@beyempire_) May 10, 2023

Additionally, the Beyhive has also been going crazy over a tour book that has appeared online, which features artwork corresponding to each of the songs on Renaissance, as well as a potential set list.

You can see some of the merch above.