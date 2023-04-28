Of course, some sh*t goes down when it’s billion dollars on an elevator, as Beyoncé sang on the “Flawless” remix featuring Nicki Minaj. But, the singer doesn’t want any smoke with the IRS. The Grammy Award-winning musician refutes claims that she owes millions in unpaid taxes and penalties, according to Page Six.

The Balmain collaborator is getting her financial documents into formation. Forbes revealed that back in January, the Notice of Deficiency asserted that the “Cuff It” singer owed a grand total of $2.7 million in unpaid taxes and penalties. When breakdown, the organization alleged that the entertainer had a tax bill of $805,850 for 2018 with $161,170 in penalties, and a tax bill of $1,442,747 in 2019 with $288,549.40 in penalties.

However, earlier this week, it is being reported by the outlet that Beyoncé and her legal team filed a petition in tax court to dispute these findings. The musician’s representatives claim that the IRS did not correctly account for several millions of dollars worth of deductions, including in charitable contributions over those two years.

To be exact, in 2018, Beyoncé supposedly contributed $868,766 to an unnamed charitable organization. In the newly filed petition, the recording artist requests that her penalties be waived since she “has acted reasonably and in good faith.”

Michael C. Cohen, the singer’s attorney, told Page Six, “We are working with the IRS and anticipate that the matter will be resolved shortly.”

The IRS might want to tread lightly as the singer’s fiercely loyal fan base, the Beyhive just might take matters into their own hands to ensure the Renaissance World Tour kicks off without a hitch.