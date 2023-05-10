What Is Beyoncé’s Setlist Of Songs For The ‘Renaissance Tour?’

Beyoncé’s long-awaited Renaissance tour kicked off at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden today (May 10), so one of the biggest questions on fans’ minds is finally being answered: What songs will Beyoncé perform?

Before the show began, fans noticed what appeared to be a setlist in the Renaissance tour book, and as photos and videos of that were shared online, it brought anticipation to a high. The book also offered plenty of photos indicating what some of the tour aesthetics would look like.

This tour could be a big one: Forbes recently reported, “Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter — also known as Queen Bey — could clear nearly $2.2 billion from her Renaissance World Tour — some $600 million more than the $1.6 billion Taylor Swift could earn from Eras. Those eyepopping estimates are based on the most optimistic assumptions of the number of fans buying tickets at their concerts and high average ticket prices of about $700.”

As of this post, the concert is ongoing. Check out the setlist for the Sweden concert so far (via Variety) below.

1. “Dangerously In Love”

2. “Flaws And All”

3. “1+1” / “I’d Rather Go Blind” / “I’m Going Down”

4. “I Care”

5. “I’m That Girl”

6. “Cozy”

7. “Alien Superstar” / “Sweet Dreams” / “Lift Off”

8. “Cuff It”

9. “Energy”

10. “Break My Soul”

11. “No Angel” (Interlude)

12. “Formation”

13. “Diva”

14. “Run the World (Girls)”

15. “My Power”

16. “Black Parade”

17. “Savage” (Megan Thee Stallion remix)

18. “Partition”

19. “Church Girl”

20. “Get Me Bodied”

21. “Before I Let Go”

22. “Rather Die Young”

23. “Love On Top”

24. “Crazy In Love”

25. “Green Light”

26. “Plastic Off The Sofa”

27. “Virgo’s Groove

28. “Naughty Girl”

29. “Move”

30. “Heated”

31. “Already”

32. “Kitty Kat”

33. “Flawless”

34. “Find Your Back”

35. “Heard About Us”

36. “Thique”

37. “All Up In Your Mind”

38. “Drunk In Love”

39. “Haunted”

39. “Single Ladies”

40. “America Has A Problem”

41. “Pure/Honey”

42. “Blow”

43. “Summer Renaissance”