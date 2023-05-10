Does Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance Tour’ In Europe Have An Opening Act?

At this time, not a whole lot is known about the tour, or the visual elements, as Bey is known for remaining tight-lipped. Even hours before the show is set to kick off, fans aren’t even sure about an opener for the Renaissance World Tour.

Today (May 10), Beyoncé ‘s highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour kicks off in Stockholm, Sweden. Since announcing the tour back in February, the Beyhive has been abuzz, anxious for details about the tour.

Does Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Europe have an opening act?

Before the Renaissance World Tour was officially announced, several acts were rumored to be on the shortlist to be considered openers for Queen Bey.

Rapper Bree Runway was among those who was reportedly being considered, as well as R&B girl group, FLO. Fans also spectated that Chlöe may also open for Beyoncé, as her solo debut album, In Pieces was announced around the same time.

However, at the time of writing, no official opening acts have been reported. However, the Beyhive knows the Queen loves delivering a good surprise. As Bey is known to drop surprise albums, surprised remixes, and surprise visuals, it’s not unlikely that she would include an opening act in her show without prior announcement.