Beyoncé is stirring the hive. Renaissance, her hotly anticipated seventh solo studio album, arrived in late July. Since then, speculation has been rampant over a subsequent tour. The Beyhive still doesn’t have any Renaissance videos, outside of a new Tiffany & Co. campaign, but it seems answers are surfacing around a reported 2023 tour.

Beyoncé graced the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala 2022 on Saturday (October 22) and, of course, provided an eye-popping auction item.

“Valued at a total of $20,000, United x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her Renaissance tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world,” the auction description read in a fan-captured photo. “This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property. And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina!”

Beyoncé confirmed a Renaissance summer 2023 world tour at tonight’s #WearableArtGala pic.twitter.com/7nTYe8SmFU — The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) October 23, 2022

Beyoncé announces her new world tour for next summer, the ticket page is now available. #RENAISSANCEpic.twitter.com/cl8597Evlm — BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) October 23, 2022

“I was there when this auction happened and at the end, Miss Tina [Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother] clarified that the date isn’t confirmed just yet but the tickets will be good whenever Bey goes on tour,” tweeted on-air host and journalist Gia Peppers. “Save, yes. We gotta wait til Beyoncé herself confirms from HER accounts! Hoping summer still. We’ll see!”

https://twitter.com/GiaPeppers/status/1584218344747544577?s=20&t=yoHHglVeSP2PgpvEltltcQ

So, the Beyhive is on high alert for an official announcement from Beyoncé of dates and preparing themselves — and their bank accounts — to snatch up tickets. After all, there is unconfirmed word online that the ticket package went for anywhere between $50,000 to $150,000 at the auction.

“When Beyoncé go on tour, I’m getting them front row tickets even if I have to sell a kidney idgaf,” one Twitter user wrote.

See more reaction below.

The first two tickets for Beyoncé’s upcoming RENAISSANCE tour were sold for $150k.

This is about to be a blood bath. This game has been moved to a new level 😭 pic.twitter.com/SRJ9Qu4bwe — Hermaden (@IChoseViolences) October 23, 2022

Beyoncé leaving after collecting $150k for 2 tickets pic.twitter.com/lwz0V5e7of — BEY'Z🐝⬢⬡ (@beyzhive) October 23, 2022

them renaissance tickets can’t come fast enough i never wanted to give beyoncé money so bad — Ray (@_BluRay__) October 23, 2022

when beyoncé go on tour, I’m getting them front row tickets even if I have to sell a kidney idgaf — ✯ (@crispypunani) October 23, 2022

Beyoncé needs to wait until we get the tax return checks before releasing the tour tickets — Nicolas is in renaissance (@niggaolas) October 24, 2022

I just know them damn tickets to #Beyoncé renaissance tour gon be expensive sick to my stomach already. pic.twitter.com/HlV3iIj37h — Kotaᴹ♕ᴶ (@GapToothKota) October 23, 2022

Me after selling my low iron blood for Beyoncé tickets pic.twitter.com/iEqb9ssVDZ — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) October 24, 2022

Me coming back from doing very unethical things for Beyoncé tour tickets pic.twitter.com/gg3LwoRhh9 — shabz 👅 (@stallitbb) October 23, 2022

the first beyoncé renaissance tour tickets were sold for $50,000 pic.twitter.com/ziN9vWTOwC — chase. (@cfree94) October 23, 2022