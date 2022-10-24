Beyonce I'm That Girl Video Teaser
Beyonce’s Anticipated ‘Renaissance’ Tour May Have Fans Breaking Their Piggy Banks Over The Pricey Tickets

by: Twitter

Beyoncé is stirring the hive. Renaissance, her hotly anticipated seventh solo studio album, arrived in late July. Since then, speculation has been rampant over a subsequent tour. The Beyhive still doesn’t have any Renaissance videos, outside of a new Tiffany & Co. campaign, but it seems answers are surfacing around a reported 2023 tour.

Beyoncé graced the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala 2022 on Saturday (October 22) and, of course, provided an eye-popping auction item.

“Valued at a total of $20,000, United x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her Renaissance tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world,” the auction description read in a fan-captured photo. “This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property. And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina!”

“I was there when this auction happened and at the end, Miss Tina [Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother] clarified that the date isn’t confirmed just yet but the tickets will be good whenever Bey goes on tour,” tweeted on-air host and journalist Gia Peppers. “Save, yes. We gotta wait til Beyoncé herself confirms from HER accounts! Hoping summer still. We’ll see!”

https://twitter.com/GiaPeppers/status/1584218344747544577?s=20&t=yoHHglVeSP2PgpvEltltcQ

So, the Beyhive is on high alert for an official announcement from Beyoncé of dates and preparing themselves — and their bank accounts — to snatch up tickets. After all, there is unconfirmed word online that the ticket package went for anywhere between $50,000 to $150,000 at the auction.

“When Beyoncé go on tour, I’m getting them front row tickets even if I have to sell a kidney idgaf,” one Twitter user wrote.

See more reaction below.

