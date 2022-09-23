Beyoncé fans are eagerly awaiting to experience the songs from Renaissance live, especially considering it’s packed with danceable house anthems that would definitely make a crowd move fervently. While the singer hasn’t officially announced a tour, there are promising rumors circulating online, giving fans reasons to get excited.

Page Six has recently reported that Renaissance will finally be taken on the road soon, according to what multiple inside sources told the magazine. One revealed that Beyoncé is booking stadiums around the world for next summer, and another divulged that an announcement will be made in the coming weeks. Nothing is confirmed but there is hope on the horizon at least.

In the meantime, Beyoncé has kept busy in wholesome ways. She recently had a personal gift shipped to Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph, in celebration of her recent Emmy win for Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series. Ralph became just the second Black woman to win in that category at last week’s Emmy Awards. Along with the bouquet of yellow and white flowers, Beyoncé wrote Ralph a special note, referencing the role of Deena Jones in Dreamgirls that they both played (Ralph in the 1981 Broadway debut, Beyoncé in the 2006 movie).