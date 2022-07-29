Beyoncé Thanks The Fans Who Did Not Listen To The ‘Renaissance’ Leak

An unfortunate reality for artists is that while they fully intend to deliver new music on their own timetable, the internet often has other plans. Many artists have had songs and entire albums leak ahead of their planned release. Shockingly, Beyoncé fell victim to this as well with Renaissance leaking just two days before its official drop. Queen Bey seems unphased, though.

In a tweet, the “Halo” artist posted a regal photo of herself and thanked the fans who waited. “So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you all for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do. my best to bring you joy. I love you deep.”

Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance is out now via Parkwood Entertainment LLC and Columbia Records. The 15-track LP was first announced in June, with Variety reporting it would feature heavy country and dance music. The latter was confirmed with the release of the upbeat lead single “Break My Soul.” The rollout continued with the reveal of Renaissance‘s cover art, with a semi-nude Beyoncé sitting atop a crystalline horse with bright yellow lights within it.

Excitement for the album grew even further when the internet discovered its list of composers, including Drake, Jay-Z, Skrillex, Big Freedia, The Neptunes, Mike Dean and several other talented creators. A reference track for “Heated” performed by Drake even surfaced on the internet, causing fans to wonder if they would get a follow-up to their 2015 collaboration “Can I” and the cult classic “Mine” from 2013’s Beyonce.

After sharing the album’s tracklist last week, the Lemonade artist finished off her rollout with a statement on her website saying “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

The wait is over. The Renaissance is here.

Renaissance is out now via Parkwood/Columbia. Listen here.