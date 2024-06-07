BIA Shines Over The City In Her Pulsating ‘Lights Out’ Video With JID

BIA clearly has a pretty good rapport with the Dreamville Records team. Back in 2022, she and J. Cole teamed up on her song “London,” with both rappers coming out of the collab with complimentary comments about each other. Now, she’s linked up with Atlanta-bred Dreamville standout JID fo the pulsating, inspirational track “Lights Out.”

The overall vibe of the track is very 2007, with an anthemic beat/chorus structure that finds BIA extolling her perseverance. “When the light’s out / Still can see me shining, I’m a lighthouse,” she croons. Meanwhile, in her verse, she cites her prior collab with Jermaine, boasting, “First rap bitch you know that went back and forth with Cole.” On the second verse, JID comes in hot — as usual — opening with a callback to an ATL classic from T.I. and quickly launches into his signature tongue-twister flow.

The song appears on the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die soundtrack (one of two from BIA) alongside tracks from 21 Lil Harold, Becky G, Black Eyed Peas, Flo Milli, ScarLip, Sean Paul, and of course, Will Smith. The soundtrack is out now via Epic Records, and Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is out now in theaters.

Watch BIA’s “Lights Out” video with JID above.