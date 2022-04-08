Everything changed for BIA in 2020. The Massachusetts native spent years trying to work her way towards a spotlight moment and it finally arrived with the viral success of Whole Lotta Money. The song eventually led to the release of her For Certain EP which presented guest appearances from Lil Durk, Doe Boy, and 42 Dugg. Her success carried over into 2021 when Nicki Minaj delivered a remix to “Whole Lotta Money,” and that release led to the arrival of a deluxe reissue of For Certain with new guest features from G Herbo and Sevyn Streeter.

However, all of that is in the past now as BIA can only use her prior success as stepping stones to reach newer heights. An example of that comes with her latest song, “London.” The new track calls upon another rap superstar, this one being J. Cole. Together, the rappers dip their toes into British culture and even show off their best Top Boy impressions through their lengthy verses. “London” also comes with a matching visual that places the duo in the bustling England city as they shop at the mall, cruise on speedboats, and talk a slick game with their crew behind them.

The track arrives as J. Cole’s latest guest verse in what appears to be the second feature run of his career. He’s recently worked with Earthgang, YG, and Benny The Butcher. More recently, he gathered his Dreamville team to craft their D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape with DJ Drama.

You can listen to BIA and J. Cole’s “London” in the video above.

