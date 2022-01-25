It has been nearly three years since Big KRIT’s last full-length release, KRIT Iz Here, building on the growing independent catalog he began cultivating in 2017 with 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time. Since he can release music on his own schedule now, it’s no surprise that the run up to his follow-up was as unhurried as it has been, but the wait is almost over.

The first hint that KRIT was preparing to break his hiatus with a new release came on New Music Friday last week when he dropped the video for his groovy comeback single, “So Cool.” Today, he revealed the new album’s title and release date. It’s called Digital Roses Don’t Die — a fittingly multilayered meditation on legacy, a constant theme throughout his music (his name stands for King Remembered In Time, after all) — and it’s due on February 18 through KRIT’s own operation, Multi Til I Die.

KRIT also shared the album cover, which breaks tradition by featuring the back of his head as he faces away from the camera, showing off an intricate braid pattern of a rose in his hair, surrounded by an elegant-looking portrait frame. We’ll presumably find out more in the coming weeks, but for now, check out the cover below.