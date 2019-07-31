Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

Ten years after the release of his breakthrough mixtape KRIT Wuz Here shook up the rap game and its perception of artists from the American South, Mississippi born-and-bred rapper Big KRIT may have returned to the source of his success in the eyes of many with KRIT Iz Here. However, for longtime fans, he’s never really abandoned his roots or the soul-steeped Southern funk that helped him first make his name in an increasingly cluttered landscape.

While sequel albums are becoming more popular than ever — Nas just released his Lost Tapes 2, while Rick Ross will be following up his Port Of Miami debut with a sequel next month — it’s much rarer to an artist whose career has experienced as many twists and turns between them as KRIT’s. While KRIT Wuz Here garnered the then-23-year-old rapper national attention and critical acclaim, eventually leading to placement on XXL‘s Freshman list and a deal with Def Jam Recordings, KRIT Iz Here arrives nearly a decade later as KRIT’s second independently-released album after a series of creative reinventions that included 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time, an introspective double album examining the spiritual tradeoffs he made for success, and a run of 2018 EPs that reestablished his mastery of bass-heavy, trunk-rattling beats.

Over the phone, KRIT told Uproxx that KRIT Iz Here brings his career full-circle as he prepares to launch a nationwide tour in support of the album and extends the mandate of his Multi Alumni record label to include artists of every ilk. Check out the edited conversation below, which covers the new album, the things KRIT has learned over his ten-year sojourn in the rap game, and how he really feels about “mumble rappers.”

KRIT Iz Here is your second album on your own but it really feels like a first album. Why was it so important for you to return to KRIT Wuz Here, which was your introduction for a lot of people, for this next album?

I remember how it was working on KRIT Wuz Here and that timeframe of it being my last hurrah. Like, ‘Man, I’m going to put all of the songs that I’d been working on in the last two or three years on the album — from having a West Coast feel, East Coast feel, bounce, everything I can do across the board — to gain some attention and attraction within the music industry.’

So there was a level of me not knowing where things were going to go, maybe being bitter that stuff hadn’t worked out at certain points in there. All of that was put into KRIT Wuz Here. So much happened to be at this point now where I’m back to being independent. I’m free, I’m happy, my creative control is at its all-time high, and I’m working with my team and I got more time.

It just made sense to bring it back full circle before the 10-year anniversary of KRIT Wuz Here, where it’s musically, it’s not like I’m trying to tell the story of KRIT Iz Here, but really take you to that point where you understand my confidence and my hunger. You can see it.

What was the drive behind expanding that range of artists that you work with?

Early on in my career, working with my OGs is what I wanted to do. I really wanted to let people know who I was inspired by, how they inspired me, and actually be able to get them on records. We talking about 8Ball and MJG, Bun B, Slim Thug, Paul Wall. I really had to seek them out and work with them.

For this particular album, it wasn’t in my comfort zone at all. I was actually on stage with Rico Love, which was a year exactly before the KRIT Iz Here came out. He challenged me in front of 500 people because he does his music conference every year. And he was like … he felt like I was doing a disservice to my supporters by not trying to make bigger music for myself. Not necessarily changing the way I rap, but the soundscape, or the soundboard, of the music. So, I took the challenge and then I went in and I worked with him and Danger. I’m going back and forth with him, because he’s like, “Man, KRIT, that verse cool, but you can go harder than that.” I’m in there, like, “All right, let me go back to the drawing board with the writing” because I’m not producing the records, so now it’s more time for me to be creative as a lyricist.