Big Sean And Hit-Boy Connect For The Fiery ‘What You Expect’ EP

Though Hit-Boy has always been one of the most respected producers in the game, he’s really been on a streak lately. After producing not one but two projects with Nas that helped catapult the veteran New York rapper back into the realm of modern hip-hop heroes, now he’s connected with Detroit’s Big Sean for a new EP. You’d think with King’s Disease II coming out just a few short months ago the producer might rest on his laurels for a moment, but no.

Rolling out the collaboration slowly with a new single called “What A Life” a few days ago, today the duo announced that song was the lead-off for a whole EP, and now that project is here, too. Sharing another video for the stacked collaboration, “Loyal To A Fault,” with cameos from Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk, the new EP’s tracklist also includes performances from Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg, but no one else. Clearly, it will be primarily focused on how Sean and Hit-Boy vibe together. Of course, some of the best songs off Sean’s latest album Detroit 2 were when Hit-Boy was involved, but this new song collection emphasizes that more than ever.

Check out the video for “Loyal To A Fault” up above and stream the entire tape below.