Big Sean is back. And this time, he’s making a sharp return. Tonight (March 22), the Detroit legend has shared “Precision,” his scorching new single.

Over the past few days, Sean has been teasing a new era on social media. This week, he shared a series of clips on Instagram, each of them sharing one common theme — clarity. And in the four years since he dropped his last album, Detroit 2, he seems to have gained quite a bit.

On “Precision,” Sean raps over an energetic beat, reminding us that while he’s been away for a minute, he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

“I’m gettin’ harder to beat, Hadouken / They sendin’ shots but somehow I just juke it / Hittin’ my death mode, f*ck it, I’m B-I-G, you know I can’t forget, I adore it,” he says on one of the song’s verses.

Outside of music, Sean tends to keep a pretty low profile. In an interview on Amanda Seales’ Small Doses podcast, Sean said letting go of control and following his emotions has helped him elevate his craft.

“I had to just accept it, stop trying to control everything, and live in the moment and go with your feelings,” he says. “And I applied that to the studio, and that’s when things really started popping for me.”

You can listen to ‘Precision’ above.