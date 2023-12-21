In November 2022, Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their son, Noah. Simple math: Big Sean has had 13 months to embrace fatherhood, and the Detroit rapper was quick to deploy a dad joke — even if it was a slightly inappropriate one — when approached by TMZ on Tuesday, December 19.

In the 98-second video, The off-camera correspondent brought it to Sean Don’s attention that the Oxford Word Of The Year is “rizz.” Before she could ask him a question about it, Big Sean interjected, “Rizz as in ‘j*zz’?”

“No,” the TMZ correspondent responded, disappointment soaking her voice. Big Sean claimed, “I was just playin’,” but he asked what the word means. According to The Associated Press, rizz is “a term used by Generation Z to describe someone’s ability to attract or seduce another person,” and it is short for charisma, as explained by Jimmy Fallon.

Anyway, back to Big Sean, who teased he will drop an album at some point in the near-ish future — “it’s been a while” — but wouldn’t commit to whether he used “Gen-Z words” in songs on the very vaguely confirmed album. “I guess you’re gonna have to wait and find out if I used rizz on the album,” he said, and the tone of his voice suggests he was just saying anything to get to the end of this interaction — playful yet exasperated.

“Rizz, well, it’s kind of like RZA, right?” he said.

Again, no, Big Sean. Not at all.